Steven Matz to throw off mound Saturday, still could pitch next week for Mets | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated May 10, 2019 8:28 PM — Newsday 3m
Steven Matz on Saturday will throw off the mound for the first time since getting a cortisone shot for the nerve irritation in his left forearm, and the results there will indicate whether or not he c
Tweets
RT @mikemayerMMO: Big game for Jed Lowrie tonight playing for Syracuse Mets: 3-for-4 with a homer and walkBlogger / Podcaster
When the game's out of reach 'Gainst the team from South Beach... ...that's Zamora.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarkASimonSays: Zack Wheeler's 7th 10-strikeout game, tying Ron Darling for 15th most in Mets historyBlogger / Podcaster
1 DOWN! ? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Back with Triple-A Syracuse tonight, Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two singles, a walk and two runs scored. Mickey Callaway said the Mets would reevaluate Lowrie (sprained left knee) after tonight's game to determine if he's ready to come off the injured list.Blogger / Podcaster
