Rosario Hits Slam In 8-Run First As Mets Rout Marlins 11-2
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 3m
Amed Rosario hit a grand slam during an eight-run outburst that marked the Mets' biggest first inning in three decades, and New York rolled to an 11-2 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Zack Wheeler threw 107 pitches tonight, 81 for strikes. That’s a 76% strike rate. That’s the highest strike rate Wheeler has ever had in a major league game. #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
No Durant. No points by Curry in the first half. A throwback game by Chris Paul. And the Warriors still won this game in Houston. That’s impressive. They played like what they are — champions.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Somewhere Edgar Renteria and Orlando Cabrera are smiling. But not in the same place, because they're bitter rivals.Good day for Colombian baseball: MLB season started with 4 Colombian-born players in active rosters (Jorge Alfaro, Tayron Guerrero, José Quintana and Julio Teherán). Now there are 6: Gio Urshela performing well for NYY; Harold Ramírez being called up (3 out of the 6 are Marlins!)TV / Radio Personality
Michael Conforto was on base five times tonight (HR, 2 singles, BB, HBP). It’s just the second time in his career that he’s reached base five times (without reaching on error), and first since July 25, 2015. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Big night = tough choices. Who is your Amazin' Met of the game? #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
