Mets infielder Jed Lowrie has big night with Triple-A Syracuse

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

Jed Lowrie looks like he could be ready to return to the majors. He had a big night at the plate in his seventh rehab game while recovering from a sprained knee capsule.

