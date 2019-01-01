New York Mets
Mets score eight runs in the first defeating the Marlins 11-2
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 5m
Mets score eight runs in the first defeating the Marlins 11-2. New York scored their 11 runs on 15 hits.
Tweets
-
Here come the Red Sox https://t.co/FJmnPrVMttBlogger / Podcaster
-
HOME SWEET HOME: Amed Rosario's grand slam helps the Mets to a much-needed 11-2 victory over the Marlins at Citi. #LGM BOX SCORE: https://t.co/WctCfHob3RBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metspolice: I know the Nationals did earlier this year and we ripped them. https://t.co/oGv1gZXepnBlogger / Podcaster
-
I mean, who would have thought that of Cabrera, Elvis Andrus, Tim Anderson, and Amed Rosario, that Cabrera would have the highest singles:homers ratio this year (so far)?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What Mickey Callaway said about his meeting with Mets brass https://t.co/9VyJ2ZzbPBTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TimKellySports: Jake Arrieta has a 6.19 ERA in his last three starts. Those starts have come after he was critical of the Phillies approach against the Mets on April 22.TV / Radio Personality
