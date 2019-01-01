New York Mets

Newsday
43502838_thumbnail

There are a number of numbers that mean something to MLB players | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber Newsday 8m

When CC Sabathia picked up his 3,000th career strikeout on April 30 at Chase Field in Phoenix, it was quite a moment. Sabathia hugged his teammates, embraced his family and breathed a huge sigh of re

Tweets