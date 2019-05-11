New York Mets

The Mets Police
41352066_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mickey Watch Watch, is Mickey Hodges about to be bagged by the Mets?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

For a guy whose job totally is safe there sure are a lot of Mickey Callaway articles today. Both Mickey and half the media are way overreacting to the Mets beating the Marlins. “I just called Jeff and told him we’re having another one tomorrow,...

Tweets