New York Mets

Metsblog
43507701_thumbnail

ICYMI: Here's what happened Friday in Mets Land

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 12m

The Mets (18-20, 3.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East) finally woke up at the plate and erupted for 11 runs, including an eight-run first inning for an 11-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. They face the Marlins again on Saturday...

Tweets