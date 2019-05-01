New York Mets

Jed Lowrie Has Big Night at the Plate for Syracuse Mets

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 9m

Continuing his rehab assignment last night for Triple-A Syracuse, Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk.It was thought that Lowrie would return to the Mets yesterday, but the team

