New York Mets

The Mets Police
43508386_thumbnail

Potentially very dangerous Backpack Attended Friday Night’s Mets Game, nobody injured

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

My backpack snuck into an empty section 30 minutes before the game starts. Can’t continue to have that happen. pic.twitter.com/B4HTrTjb3D — Eric Sternberg (@Eric_Sternberg) May 10, 2019 Now my backpack has gone down to the field level. Hopefully it...

Tweets