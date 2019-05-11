New York Mets

The Mets Police
42813365_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Houston should go back to being the Colt .45s

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Can we stop with this “Astros” nonsense.  It is SO GIMMICKY.   Silly.  When I think Houston I think Texas and Cowboys and the West and guns.  Colt .45’s was such a better name. Anyway we finally had baseball again after a two day break and….it was...

Tweets