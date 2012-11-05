New York Mets
Jeurys Familia expected to be back with Mets on Sunday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 33s
The Mets delivered some good news on Saturday, saying RHP Jeurys Familia is expected to be activated before Sunday's game against the Marlins, according to multiple reports.
