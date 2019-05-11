New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey pitched in Camden Yards. How did he do? You’ll look.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 32s
It was Harvey Day in Baltimore, and things were looking great for The Dark Knight! A 4pm start against a bad team meant that Matt could do tidy work of the birds and then head off to Fells Point for all sorts of adventures. Meet you at Max’s Matt!...
Tweets
-
BumpWhy are so many Mets getting hit on the hands? https://t.co/ECzr54ulMm https://t.co/GdgVtQ9ujXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom has 17 strikeouts in nine three-hit innings against the Marlins this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake with a 1-2-3 2nd inning and a pair of K’s. Let’s get the bats goin’ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
deGrom K Count: ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
deGrom K Count: ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
Defensive magician Tomas NidoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets