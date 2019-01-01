New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43520030_thumbnail

Justin Wilson goes back on injured list for Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

NEW YORK -- When the Mets brought reliever Justin Wilson back from the injured list last week, they believed he was fully over the bout of left elbow soreness that had forced him to the sideline. That did not, however, prove to be the case. The Mets...

Tweets