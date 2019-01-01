New York Mets

WATCH: Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto's back-to-back homers among Mets highlights vs. Marlins

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning of the Mets' Saturday night game against the Marlins.

