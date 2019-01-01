New York Mets

Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 4-1 win over Marlins, including an all-around strong night for Jacob deGrom

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Jacob deGrom had another strong outing, and Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back homers as the Mets defeated the Marlins Saturday night, 4-1.

