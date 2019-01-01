New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 4-1 win over Marlins, including an all-around strong night for Jacob deGrom
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Jacob deGrom had another strong outing, and Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back homers as the Mets defeated the Marlins Saturday night, 4-1.
RT @NYDNSports: It may be too soon to attribute a Mets rookie with the moniker ‘Mr. Clutch’ just 39 games into the season. But one thing is for sure, Pete Alonso meets expectations in high-leverage situations, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/8zDBmzkzTw https://t.co/wcglk2C0kSBeat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto on how he’s feeling at the plate after going 2-for-3 with a HR and two RBIs tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom said his 8 K start over seven innings of one-run ball was a step in the right direction tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso: “We have the potential to have one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.” #Mets #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
