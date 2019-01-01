New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43523296_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom leads Mets to win over Marlins

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 32s

NEW YORK -- For Jacob deGrom, a return to normalcy has meant a return to brilliance. Throughout a rocky April, deGrom bemoaned his inability to freeze his mechanics in their proper place, resulting in three poor starts in a row. Once the calendar...

Tweets