Jacob deGrom does it all as Mets topple lowly Marlins
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 33s
Jacob deGrom stood on the mound for the Mets, meaning there weren’t likely to be any explosive eight-run innings posted by his teammates Saturday night. In actuality, all their ace really needed was
RT @NYDNSports: It may be too soon to attribute a Mets rookie with the moniker ‘Mr. Clutch’ just 39 games into the season. But one thing is for sure, Pete Alonso meets expectations in high-leverage situations, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/8zDBmzkzTw https://t.co/wcglk2C0kSBeat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto on how he’s feeling at the plate after going 2-for-3 with a HR and two RBIs tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
It may be too soon to attribute a Mets rookie with the moniker ‘Mr. Clutch’ just 39 games into the season. But one thing is for sure, Pete Alonso meets expectations in high-leverage situations, writes @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/8zDBmzkzTwNewspaper / Magazine
Jacob deGrom said his 8 K start over seven innings of one-run ball was a step in the right direction tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso: “We have the potential to have one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.” #Mets #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
