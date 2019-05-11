New York Mets

WFAN
43523858_thumbnail

DeGrom Ends 5-Start Winless Streak, Mets Beat Marlins 4-1

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 12s

Jacob deGrom ended a five-start winless streak, allowing one run over seven innings to win for the first time since April 3 and lead the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Saturday night.

Tweets