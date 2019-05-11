New York Mets

Newsday
43525039_thumbnail

Garcia drives in tiebreaking run as Padres beat Rockies 4-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press By DENNIS GEORGATOS (Associated Press) May 11, 2019 11:48 PM Newsday 2m

(AP) -- Greg Garcia drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the ninth inning and closer Kirby Yates struck out the side for his 16th save as the San Diego Padres beat the Col

Tweets