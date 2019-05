New Hampshire 6 - Binghamton 4

Jacob deGrom over his last 3 starts: 21.0 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO He’s gone three-straight starts of at least 7.0 IP, no more than 2 ER & 5 hits allowed. He’s had two longer such streaks in his career: 5-games (2015) 4-games (2017) #Mets