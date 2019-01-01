New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What’s causing Noah Syndergaard’s struggles in 2019?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5m
Last year Noah Syndergaard was 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA but it seemed like there was more complaining about his year than celebration over his numbers. Depending upon who you were talking to, he gave u…
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom provides hope https://t.co/n848tsbDoMBlogger / Podcaster
-
A UFC stunner https://t.co/5fonup1c7rBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom now has 19 RBI for his major league career. Among all-time @Mets, deGrom is now tied with Ron Darling for 9th-most among pitchers in franchise history. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four of Pete Alonso’s 12 home runs have either tied the game up or given the #Mets the lead.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom over his last 3 starts: 21.0 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO He’s gone three-straight starts of at least 7.0 IP, no more than 2 ER & 5 hits allowed. He’s had two longer such streaks in his career: 5-games (2015) 4-games (2017) #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's human after all https://t.co/PbDsCqXmnfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets