Latest on Mets free agent target Craig Kimbrel: AL East team 'keeping in touch'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets have remained in touch with free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel. Here's the latest...
Tweets
Glad to see Travis d’Arnaud playing well. I wish him the best and hope he kills it #FormerMetWatchSo, this new guy? Not too bad! https://t.co/IOe9KPYlvxBlogger / Podcaster
My kids and I are lucky to have @MollyVWagenen in our lives. She makes all things possible! Happy #MothersDay to all the moms our there.Owner / Front Office
Jacob deGrom's whiff rate on his changeup this season is 46.4%. That's the fifth-highest CH whiff rate among SPs (min. 50 changeups swung at). #Mets #LGM @MetsJacob deGrom, Death by Changeups (88mph and 2 89mphs). ☠️? https://t.co/ZN1pDxHHjvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: A fun story on Pete Alonso & his mom, Michelle. Loved these grafs on how Michelle would throw BP to Pete. My mom would do the exact same thing for me growing up. #Mets #LGM @Michelle1Alonso @MetsMerized https://t.co/YVrGa0poXz https://t.co/HF1PCMiyeeBlogger / Podcaster
? New Podcast! "Respeck Da Chat Episode #55" on @Spreaker https://t.co/JZtBuVXSuDBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Lugo And Gsellman Are Quietly Anchoring Mets’ Bullpen https://t.co/hLanwI0lr1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
