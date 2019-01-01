New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Molina Hits First Pro Home Run

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 9s

Columbus Clippers (20-14) 3, Syracuse Mets (20-15) 1 BOX SCORE3B Jed Lowrie (.167/.231/.292): 0-4, 2 KSS Luis Guillorme (.317/.491/.390): 2-4, 2BRF/CF Rajai Davis (.292/.352/.417): 2

Tweets