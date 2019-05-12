New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets-Marlins postponed | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 12, 2019 – The New York Mets have announced that this afternoon’s game against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday,...

Tweets