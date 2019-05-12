New York Mets

The Mets Police
43531402_thumbnail

Mr. Met, Pedro, and My Mom

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 3m

I posted this story for the first time back in July 2008 and have brought it back several times since.  If you haven’t seen it before I hope you enjoy it. ********** From time to time we here at the Mets Police have given the Mets grief on some of...

