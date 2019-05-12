New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets-Marlins postponed due to rain, will be made up in August doubleheader | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com May 12, 2019 1:02 PM — Newsday 4m
Rain all day meant no time to play Sunday at Citi Field. The Mets and Marlins had their series finale postponed until Aug. 5, when they will make it up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader sta
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pair him up with Todd Frazier and you don’t have one complete player.Ok I'm officially concerned about AndujarBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today’s game against the @Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for a doubleheader on Monday, August 5 at 4:10 PM. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bumgarner thought his list through https://t.co/zeZVhjs96vBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Mets draft Zion, I guessTV / Radio Network
-
“I love you mom, I would give everything for you, thank you for everything you’ve taught me.” @Amed_Rosario has a special message for his mom on #MothersDay.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets