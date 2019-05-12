New York Mets

Newsday
43533837_thumbnail

Mets-Marlins postponed due to rain, will be made up in August doubleheader | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com May 12, 2019 1:02 PM Newsday 4m

Rain all day meant no time to play Sunday at Citi Field. The Mets and Marlins had their series finale postponed until Aug. 5, when they will make it up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader sta

Tweets