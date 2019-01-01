New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia to be activated from injured list
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- While the Mets have their setup man back, he won’t necessarily be setting up closer Edwin Díaz anytime soon. The team plans to activate Jeurys Familia from the injured list on Monday, optioning fellow reliever Eric Hanhold back to Triple-A
