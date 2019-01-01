New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43533860_thumbnail

Jeurys Familia to be activated from injured list

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- While the Mets have their setup man back, he won’t necessarily be setting up closer Edwin Díaz anytime soon. The team plans to activate Jeurys Familia from the injured list on Monday, optioning fellow reliever Eric Hanhold back to Triple-A

Tweets