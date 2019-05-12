New York Mets
Gil Must Go: why isn’t Wayne Garrett starting every day for the 1969 Mets?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
Aren’t Sunday doubleheaders just the best? In Game 1, Gil was at it again and had Gliding Ed Charles out there to go 0 for 3. Although to be fair to Gil the team needs some bats. Look at the 6-7-8. You have Amis Otis hitting .174, the Glider at .13
