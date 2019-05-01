New York Mets

Mets Merized

Injury Update: Matz, Vargas Could Pitch Next Weekend In Miami

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 40s

Mets' left-hander Steven Matz threw a bullpen session on Sunday at Citi Field prior to the team's rain out with the Miami Marlins.Matz, 28 later this month, has been on the 10-day injured list

Tweets