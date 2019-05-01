New York Mets

Mets Merized

Conforto Trending Upwards, Has Big Weekend Against Marlins

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

After a slight skid, New York Mets' outfielder Michael Conforto is getting hot.This weekend against the Miami Marlins, Conforto homered in back-to-back games, the third time he's done so this

Tweets