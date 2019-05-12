New York Mets

Daily News
43540497_thumbnail

Rain postpones Marlins-Mets game; Aug. 5 doubleheader set - New York Daily News

by: LARRY FLEISHER NY Daily News 6m

The Mets game, scheduled Sunday against the Marlins, has been postponed because of rain, and the teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 5.

