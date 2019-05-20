New York Mets

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Feast on Marlins

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

Nothing like the league worst Marlins to come into town to help the Mets offense get rolling: 1. Michael Conforto, not Derek Jeter, owns the Marlins. He proved that by going 5-for-6 with four runs,…

Tweets