How the Mets will handle Jeurys Familia upon IL return
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 12m
When the Mets activate Jeurys Familia from the injured list, manager Mickey Callaway will be cautious in using him in high-leverage situations at first.
How will the Mets utilize Jeurys Familia once they activate him off the IL? https://t.co/OohCMaTlDxTV / Radio Network
