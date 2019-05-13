New York Mets

New York Post
43545003_thumbnail

Anthony Kay’s long-awaited Mets rise is finally here

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 9m

For so long, the light has been stuck on red for Anthony Kay and the Mets. First in 2013, when they chose the pitcher from Long Island’s Ward Melville High School in the 23rd round. Only for him to

Tweets