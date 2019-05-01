New York Mets

Monday Mets: So This Is .500

by: Shai Kushner Gotham Baseball 5m

After 39 games, the Mets have a 19-20 record. This is likely not a surprise to anyone not named Brodie Van Wagenen, or perhaps to those who subscribe to his flavor of Kool-Aid. So how did they get …

