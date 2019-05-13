New York Mets
Mets History: Bret Saberhagen mastered his control in 1994
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 44s
When the New York Mets brought Bret Saberhagen to town, they were hoping for the best. His 1994 campaign proved just how effective he could be on the mound...
This will forever be one of my all-time favorite Bobby V. moments. “I wasn't fooling anyone with that disguise," he said. "I did it to lighten up the team." Happy 69th Birthday, Bobby Valentine. #Mets @metsBlogger / Podcaster
JUST IN: @FansAuthentic has signed an exclusive multi-year autograph & collectibles deal with Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso. Had a private signing with him last week.TV / Radio Personality
Among International League pitchers with a min. 20 IP this season, Oswalt is: 6th in ERA (2.28) 10th in K-BB% (21.7) T-6th in WHIP (0.97) 11th in GB% (52.5) * Out of 71 pitchers * #Mets #LGMCorey Oswalt put forth his best start of the season yesterday for Syracuse: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K. Now has a 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP in 4 outings. If the #Mets could just find a way to get him three or four starts in a row, I still think he can prove himself as a big leaguer. https://t.co/et8vjT7FBABlogger / Podcaster
