Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/13/19

A Ben Simmons stan. A typo, yes, but ironic given the Eminem song.

Sure I'm a Ben Simmons stan, but just gotta say: 22 years old in his 2nd postseason. He battled all night, made Kawhi work, used all his fouls, & made D is priority for the team. Kawhi: 16-39 (44.4%), 2-9 3FG (22.2%), 4 TO, -2 Ben: 4-5 FG, 5-6 FT, 8REB, 5AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, +2