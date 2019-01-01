New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Oswalt Dominates in Syracuse One-Hitter
by: Daniel Muras — Mets Minors 5m
Syracuse (21-15) 2, Columbus (20-15) 0 Box ScoreCarlos Gomez CF: 1-for-3, RBI, .274/.336/.479Dilson Herrera 2B: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, K, HBP .229/.333/.458Gregor Blanco LF: 1-for-
Tweets
-
No one saw this coming https://t.co/hVKMJV8lmABlogger / Podcaster
-
This will forever be one of my all-time favorite Bobby V. moments. “I wasn't fooling anyone with that disguise," he said. "I did it to lighten up the team." Happy 69th Birthday, Bobby Valentine. #Mets @metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Latest Kristaps Porzingis update: His hand may be broken https://t.co/g2gGNCwKWIBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Ben Simmons stan. A typo, yes, but ironic given the Eminem song.Sure I'm a Ben Simmons stan, but just gotta say: 22 years old in his 2nd postseason. He battled all night, made Kawhi work, used all his fouls, & made D is priority for the team. Kawhi: 16-39 (44.4%), 2-9 3FG (22.2%), 4 TO, -2 Ben: 4-5 FG, 5-6 FT, 8REB, 5AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, +2TV / Radio Personality
-
JUST IN: @FansAuthentic has signed an exclusive multi-year autograph & collectibles deal with Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso. Had a private signing with him last week.TV / Radio Personality
-
Among International League pitchers with a min. 20 IP this season, Oswalt is: 6th in ERA (2.28) 10th in K-BB% (21.7) T-6th in WHIP (0.97) 11th in GB% (52.5) * Out of 71 pitchers * #Mets #LGMCorey Oswalt put forth his best start of the season yesterday for Syracuse: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K. Now has a 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP in 4 outings. If the #Mets could just find a way to get him three or four starts in a row, I still think he can prove himself as a big leaguer. https://t.co/et8vjT7FBABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets