Corey Oswalt put forth his best start of the season yesterday for Syracuse: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K. Now has a 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP in 4 outings. If the #Mets could just find a way to get him three or four starts in a row, I still think he can prove himself as a big leaguer. https://t.co/et8vjT7FBA