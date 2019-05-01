New York Mets

nj.com
Iwfsnofhd5gdfd7bauvmffhsmq

Donald Trump takes credit for Boston Red Sox’s winning streak since visiting the White House - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20s

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the 2018 World Series. It was the team's fourth title in the last 15 years.

Tweets