New York Mets

The Mets Police
43552387_thumbnail

Interesting Mets bobblehead

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

This one showed up on eBay with an asking price of nearly $2500 and the seller says “Rare 1960 New York Mets Baseball Bobblehead Doll. I’v never seen another one like this in my life.”  Yeah?   Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic...

Tweets