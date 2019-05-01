New York Mets

nj.com
43554391_thumbnail

MLB All-Star Game: Boston Red Sox want Fenway Park to host future Midsummer Classic - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Fenway Park last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1999. Hall of Famer Ted Williams was honored as part of the All-Century Team and Boston Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez won MVP honors.

Tweets