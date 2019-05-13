New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
K’S = $AVINGS: TOTAL STRIKEOUTS BY METS PITCHING | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
FLUSHING, N.Y., May 13, 2019 - The New York Mets today announced the return of the popular “Strikeouts for Savings” promotion when the Mets visit NL East rivals Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins beginning tomorrow. For each strikeout Mets...
Tweets
-
RT @ForTheWin: Our @OGTedBerg answers #GameofThrones questions live! https://t.co/CleYquF7cGTV / Radio Personality
-
Hey @Mets maybe you should this.Gothamist asked a security expert about the Mets’ Citi Field backpack ban and….. https://t.co/G2nSkzISHA https://t.co/h5ZeooY41lBlogger / Podcaster
-
Me when I first joined twitter vs todayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gothamist asked a security expert about the Mets’ Citi Field backpack ban and….. https://t.co/G2nSkzISHABlogger / Podcaster
-
Offensively, the Mets are a three-man team of Conforto, Alonso and McNeil. None of the players that BVW traded for or signed have contributed a thing. On the pitching side, same thing, it's Wheeler, deGrom and Thor alone.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: Here is the story I wrote on Francesa-Kay ratings. https://t.co/hgrFI6zzfIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets