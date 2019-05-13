New York Mets

The Mets Police
43482770_thumbnail

Gothamist asked a security expert about the Mets’ Citi Field backpack ban and…..

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

“Simply banning backpacks allows for the entry of weapons that can be hidden in a purse, briefcase, or computer case,” says Walter Enders, an economist and security expert at the University of Alabama. “Size is not really an issue since two...

Tweets