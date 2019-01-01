New York Mets

Carlos Gomez has June 1 opt-out, and here's why Mets could let him walk

Carlos Gomez has been playing well with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .274/.336/.479 with five homers and nine doubles in 32 games (117 at-bats). But it doesn't seem like the Mets are close to calling him up.

