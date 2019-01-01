New York Mets
Carlos Gomez has June 1 opt-out, and here's why Mets could let him walk
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Carlos Gomez has been playing well with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .274/.336/.479 with five homers and nine doubles in 32 games (117 at-bats). But it doesn't seem like the Mets are close to calling him up.
