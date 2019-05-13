New York Mets

New York Mets complete Wilmer Font trade

by: Teddy Rydquist Elite Sports NY 3m

The Mets have sent RHP Neraldo Catalina to the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the May 6 Wilmer Font trade. The Mets originally signed Catalina, 18, last July out of the Dominican Republic. Per Baseball America's Ben Badler, he...

