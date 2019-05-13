New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets send Neraldo Catalina to Tampa Bay in Wilmer Font trade (Report)
by: Teddy Rydquist — Elite Sports NY 12m
The New York Mets have sent pitcher Neraldo Catalina to the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the Wilmer Font trade.
Tweets
-
Joel Embiid wants his new friends to hang around in Philly https://t.co/RtSRgi56z6Blogger / Podcaster
-
lol@OmarMinayaFan I wish people got as mad at BVW as they do at your tweetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Players of the Week: Carlos Gomez Continues to Rake https://t.co/1t8v77rNOh #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
That last class of free agent relievers has been woof.David Robertson saw orthopedist James Andrews today and Robertson will not throw for another three weeks. Rest recommended. Also, Edubray Ramos is going on the IL with shoulder stiffness. Austin Davis is back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hope you're having a groovy Monday ✌?✌?✌? #TieDyeisInMinors
-
RT @BrettCyrgalis: Justin Thomas withdraws from the PGA due to a wrist injury. That’s a bummer. #PGAChampionshipBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets