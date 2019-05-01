New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Players of the Week: Carlos Gomez Continues to Rake

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Syracuse Mets - Carlos GomezWeek Stats: 6-for-18, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 HBP, CSSeason Stats: .274/.336/.479, 9 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 5 SB, 4 CSGomez's hot hitting continues, and sooner o

