WATCH: David Wright on Mets' meeting with Mickey Callaway: 'Sometimes it's nice to light a fire'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 14m

Mets special advisor David Wright, speaking at the PGA Championship on Monday, talked about the recent meeting involving COO Jeff Wilpon, GM Brodie Van Wagenen, and manager Mickey Callaway, and more.

