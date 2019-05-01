New York Mets
Joey's World Tour: I'm Going Back To Cali, Cali, Cali
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus 51s
The Mets could have used these bats when I went to see them in San Diego. (Ed Leyro/Studious Metsimus) Greetings and salutations, Mets...
Tweets
.@markpherrmann: With his own history of back problems, former #Mets captain David Wright can empathize with Tiger Woods https://t.co/LcCr7jjYMh #PGAChampionshipBlogger / Podcaster
Maybe they are waiting for someone to bring the world’s biggest roll of paper towels?Beat Writer / Columnist
Home runs travel further than ever this season at @CitiField as @Citi is once again donating enough for @nokidhungry to serve 20,000 meals for every HR the team hits at home. Our 23 homers so far add up to 460,000 meals through #CCHR!Official Team Account
Really. LolFor @SNYtv. Lemahieu isn't just the Yankees' MVP so far this season. Odds are against a non-slugger winning the league MVP, but his crazy-good clutch stats should put him in the conversation. https://t.co/aZ0dPiSFQ8Blogger / Podcaster
The efforts to mop and blow dry the outfield have ended. The umpires are standing in short left field with the grounds crew. Are they going to postpone this game because the OF is unplayable?Beat Writer / Columnist
